India reports 27,553 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India's Covid-19 tally rose to 34,889,132 on Sunday, as 27,553 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 284 deaths due to the pandemic reported since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 481,770, according to Xinhua.

There are still 122,801 active Covid-19 cases in the country, as there was a rise of 18,020 active cases during the past 24 hours, which is the fifth consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,284,561 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 9,249 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 1,525, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 460 and 351 cases respectively. Till now, 560 Omicron patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal Health Ministry's data.-Bernama