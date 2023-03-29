India’s annual exports cross US$750b: Minister

NEW DELHI: India’s overall exports, including services and merchandise, have crossed the all-time high of US$750 billion during the current financial year 2022-23 (April 2022-March 2023), said federal Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

According to the minister, India’s overall exports have grown by nearly US$250 billion during the past three years, reported Xinhua.

“The exports have risen from US$500 billion in 2020-2021 to this figure in extremely challenging times,“ Goyal said at the annual session of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India.

The exact figures of India’s exports and imports during the current financial year are expected to be released at the financial year’s conclusion later this week.

The commerce minister also said that over the last nine years the Indian government had been focused on building foundation blocks for uninterrupted and sustainable economic growth.

India aims to become a self-reliant nation, and “making India self-reliant is not about closing doors but about opening them wider”, he added. -Bernama