India’s High Commission in Malaysia celebrates 152nd birth anniversary of Gandhi

KUALA LUMPUR: India’s High Commission in Malaysia today celebrated the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi which is observed as International Day of Non-Violence.

It was celebrated virtually following the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

High Commissioner-designate of India to Malaysia, B.N. Reddy, in his remarks highlighted that Gandhi’s preaching and practice of Ahimsa (non-violence) had a profound influence globally, adding that the path of non-violence was the cornerstone of the independence struggle both in India and Malaysia.

“The teachings of Mahatma have a deep connect with Malaysia and continue to have a special place here,” he said in a statement which was made available by the Indian High Commission to Bernama.

The virtual celebrations began with excerpts from the tribute paid to Gandhi by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at the United Nations (UN), about the relevance of his teachings in the contemporary world and the marked synergy between Gandhian values and the vision of UN.

Apart from that, Tunku Sofiah Jewa, the paternal niece of Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, the first prime minister of Malaysia delivered a special talk on “Gandhi & Tunku Abdul Rahman – A study in contrast” reminiscing the close connect between the Father of India and Father of Malaysia.

The cultural programme for the event began with a melodious rendition of “Sabarmathi Ke Sant Tune Kar Diya Kamaal” by accomplished Malaysian singer, Dr Hardev Kaur and her team, followed by a versatile dance presentation of Gandhi’s favourite bhajans led by Shri Akshobhya Bharadwaj, Kathak teacher at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

This year’s birth anniversary of Gandhi assumed special significance as India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - 75 years of Independence.

The proceedings of the celebrations are available on the official website of the High Commission of India.-Bernama