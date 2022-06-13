India’s opposition party leader summoned for alleged money laundering

NEW DELHI: Senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party Rahul Gandhi was summoned for questioning at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday over alleged money laundering, officials said, reported Xinhua.

Before Gandhi reached the ED office, the opposition leaders assembled at party headquarters to begin a protest in support of him.

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, several senior Congress party leaders and dozens of workers shouting slogans against the government.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the streets. The protesters were stopped at barricades of party headquarters and many were detained.

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for residents of the national capital asking them to avoid certain roads in the wake of the protest.

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the probe agency in this case. She sought more time after she tested positive for Covid-19 positive. The agency then issued her a fresh summons for June 23.