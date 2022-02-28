India says evacuation of nationals from Ukraine hit by uncertain border situation

NEW DELHI: India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine have been affected by uncertain situation at the border crossings due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Thousands of Indian nationals, mostly students, stranded in Ukraine are trying to enter neighbouring countries to catch evacuation flights.

“Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings,“ India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, T.S. Tirumurti, said in a statement on Sunday.

“It is important to maintain an uninterrupted and predictable movement of people. It is an urgent humanitarian necessity that must be immediately addressed,“ he said.

About 20,000 Indians live in Ukraine and 4,000 of them have left in the days before the conflict escalated dramatically on Thursday.

Hundreds more have been evacuated via other countries since Ukraine shut its airspace to civilian traffic last week.

“Based on latest inputs, intense fighting is underway in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv. It is reiterated, Indian nationals in these cities, and other cities wherever curfew has been applied, are not advised to venture towards railway stations until the curfew has been lifted and considerable civilian movement is renewed,“ the Indian Embassy in the capital Kyiv said in an advisory on Sunday.

Some stranded students have posted videos on social media, describing their desperate conditions.-Bernama