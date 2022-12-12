India, Sri Lanka resume flights between Chennai and Jaffna

COLOMBO: Direct flights between Jaffna in northern Sri Lanka and Chennai in southern India resumed on Monday when a passenger plane touched down at the Jaffna International Airport after a lapse of nearly three years.

According to Sri Lankan Tourism Minister Harin Fernando, India’s Alliance Air will operate four weekly flights hereon between Jaffna and Chennai, boosting tourism and business travel to Sri Lanka’s north, reported Xinhua.

Direct flights from the northern Jaffna peninsula to Chennai resumed three years after the island nation discontinued the service due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the minister.

The Tourism Ministry said it hopes to boost tourism in Sri Lanka’s north, which will strengthen the country’s northern economy.

The Jaffna International airport, which became Sri Lanka’s third international airport in October 2019, had its first flight from Chennai.-Bernama