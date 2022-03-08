India to resume regular international air travel from March 27

NEW DELHI: India will resume regular international flights from March 27, two years after they were suspended in the wake of Covid-19.

The decision to restart scheduled commercial airline traffic was taken after considering the “increased vaccination coverage across the globe” and “consultation with the stakeholders,“ the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Tuesday.

International flights will be subject to the Indian Health Ministry’s pandemic control guidelines, it said.

The special “air bubble” arrangements that allowed traffic between India and certain foreign routes will be revoked following the resumption of regular services, according to the ministry statement.

India had suspended the regular airline services on international routes in March 2020 due to the pandemic.-Bernama