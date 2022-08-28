Indian PM urges countrymen to join fight against malnutrition

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged his countrymen to join the fight against malnutrition next month.

For the past few years, September is celebrated as the “month of nutrition” in India.

“Efforts for social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition. I would urge all of you in the coming nutrition month to take part in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition,“ Xinhua quoted Modi as saying while addressing the nation in a monthly radio programme.

The prime minister noted that various initiatives had been undertaken by people at the society level to fight malnutrition in the country.

He advised the farming community to grow millets on a large scale as the grain is packed with “energy as well as protein”.-Bernama