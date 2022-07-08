Indonesia expresses condolences on death of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

JAKARTA: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi(pix) expressed her condolences to the Government and people of Japan over the passing of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, after being shot while on a campaign trail today for Sunday's upper house election.

“I wish to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences from the Government and people of the Republic of Indonesia to the Government and people of Japan in this time of sorrow.

“His dedication in serving his country and people as prime minister will always be remembered by all,“ Retno said in a statement.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind while delivering a speech at a political campaign in Nara city. His assailant has been arrested.

Japan is holding its Senate election on Sunday and Abe was campaigning for a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.-Bernama