Indonesia Open 2022: “We’ll come back stronger”

KUALA LUMPUR: So near yet so far.

Losing back to back in the semi finals of recent tournaments - Thailand Open followed by Indonesia Masters - has not dampened the spirit of the national women’s doubles top pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah.

In fact, Thinaah(pix) and Pearly hope to put such a heartbreak behind them as they vowed to make amends by emerging much stronger in the Indonesia Open 2022, which kicks off tomorrow at Istora Senayan, Jakarta.

“Overall, we are happy with our performance in Jakarta but still not satisfied (in certain aspects).

“We know that we are lacking in a few areas and we hope to work on these,“ Thinaah told Bernama when contacted.

Despite taking the first game, the world number 10 duo eventually fell to the eventual runner-up from Indonesia, Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Ramadhanti 23-21, 14-21, 14-21 at the Indonesia Masters, last Saturday.

Last month, the 2021 Swiss Open champions went down to the current world number seven pair from Japan, Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida, 17-21, 17-21 at the Thailand Open.

Pearly-Thinaah will open their Indonesia Open 2022 challenge against compatriots, Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing in the first round.-Bernama