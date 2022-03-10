Indonesia records highest inflation since 2014

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s inflation in September reached 1.17 per cent, the highest since December 2014, as a result of fuel price hikes in the country, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) said on Monday, reported Xinhua.

The annual inflation rate rose to 5.95 per cent year-on-year.

“The surge in inflation was mainly caused by the increase in fuel prices, which then created higher tariffs for public transportation, the rates of online taxis, and the rice prices,“ BPS head Margo Yuwono told a press conference.

Since September, Indonesia has increased its domestic fuel prices by 30 per cent following fiscal pressures.

The price of Pertalite gasoline, the country’s most consumed type, has been raised to 10,000 rupiahs (US$0.65) a litre from 7,650 rupiahs (US$0.50) previously.-Bernama