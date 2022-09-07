Indonesia’s international tourist arrivals hit 1.2 mln

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals for the first seven months of this year has reached 1.2 million, driven by the implementation of the visa on arrival (VOA) scheme.

Tourist arrivals in July rose to 476,970 from June’s 345,438, mainly from Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and the United States, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

The holiday island of Bali, the biggest beneficiary of the scheme, received 246,504 tourist visits in July, hitting a new record since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic with almost 9,000 tourists per day, the ministry said.

Currently, citizens from 75 countries can get VOA including visitors from Maldives, Monaco, and Colombia, its Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said in a statement.

Indonesia, the largest archipelagic country comprising over 17,000 islands, aims to attract up to 3.6 million foreign tourists this year.-Bernama