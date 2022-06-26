Indonesia’s President Widodo intends to invite Putin, Zelenskyy to peace dialogue

BANGKOK: Indonesian President Joko Widodo(pix) on Sunday intends to call on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “open a space for the peace dialogue” during his visits to Moscow and Kyiv.

Widodo will visit Germany to attend the G7 summit from June 26-28, Ukraine on June 29, and Russia on June 30.

“After my visit to Germany, I will travel to Ukraine to hold a meeting with President Zelenskyy. My purpose is to invite the Ukrainian president, President Zelenskyy, to open a space for the peace dialogue,“ Sputnik reported, quoting Widodo as saying citing the ANTARA news agency.

The president also said that the meeting with Zelenskyy is intended for an “establishment of peace between Russia and Ukraine” and restoring global food supply chains, the report said.

Widodo is set to discuss the earliest cessation of hostilities in Ukraine with Putin, according to the report.

Indonesia is the current holder of G20 presidency, hosting the next group’s summit in Bali in November.-Bernama