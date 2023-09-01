Indonesia will always be given priority by M’sia: PM

JAKARTA: Indonesia will always be given priority by Malaysia in bilateral relations, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

“Indonesia accepted me as a true friend, so I will never forget that,“ he told the media after witnessing the handover of letters of intent and the exchange of memorandums of understanding involving Malaysian and Indonesian companies here.

He was asked why he chose Indonesia for his first official visit after becoming prime minister on Nov 24 last year.

“Indonesia is a neighbour, we share the same roots and have a good friendship. It (Indonesia) was also a true friend at a time when I was cast out and sidelined,“ he said.

Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived in Indonesia yesterday for a two-day official visit.

Tomorrow, Anwar is scheduled to hold a meeting with President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, at the Bogor Palace, in West Java, about 54 kilometres from South Jakarta.

Asked about his agenda in the meeting with Jokowi, Anwar said there were 12 items to be discussed, but did not elaborate.

Anwar was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Charge d’Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta, Adlan Mohd Shaffieq.-Bernama