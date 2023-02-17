Indonesian couple nabbed for breaking into cars

SEREMBAN: A stealing spree which left a trail of cars with broken windows from Kajang to Seremban ended with the arrest of an Indonesian couple yesterday.

Seremban District police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the 34-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were arrested at 1am under Op Pecah Kereta which is now underway in the district.

“The couple were also involved in seven cases of car break-ins. Both of them surrendered valuable items such as watches and laptops and the items were found to be linked to the cases,” he said today.

He said the suspects used sharp tools to shatter the windows of car parked in deserted areas in their petty crime wave.

Both suspects would be remanded until Feb 20, to facilitate investigations. -Bernama