Indonesian FM Retno and her Malaysian counterpart Zambry meet in Brussels

JAKARTA: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir met at the sidelines of the inaugural ASEAN-European Union (EU) Commemorative Summit and other related events in Brussels, Belgium.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Retno congratulated Zambry on his appointment and pictures of the meeting shared on her official Twitter account.

Both Retno and Zambry also discussed on relations between the two countries.

“It was great talking with Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Zambry in Brussels. We are committed to enhance our bilateral relations, including on economic partnerships,” the Twitter post stated.

At the start of his official duties on Dec 5, Zambry highlighted Malaysia’s main foreign policy principles, such as neutrality and cooperation with other countries that will continue to be maintained.

Zambry, as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy, is leading the Malaysian delegation to the commemorative summit between the leaders of EU and ASEAN that marks 45 years of diplomatic relations.

The summit will be co-chaired by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is also ASEAN Chair 2022, and European Council president Charles Michel.

Leaders are expected to issue a joint statement at the end of the summit.-Bernama