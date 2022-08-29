Indonesian health minister tests positive for Covid-19

JAKARTA: Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin(pix) has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently fulfilling his duties in isolation until the symptoms disappear.

Budi, 58, is relatively healthy, thanks to vaccination and booster programmes, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that while vaccination does not guarantee individuals to be completely free from Covid-19, it is highly effective in preventing severe symptoms and hospitalisation.

President Joko Widodo appointed Budi as a health minister on Dec 23, 2020, to replace Terawan Agus Putranto.

Indonesia recorded 2,871 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing cumulative cases to 6,349,175.-Bernama