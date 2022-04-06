Indonesian re-imposed visa-free visit for Asean nationals

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government has re-imposed a visa-free visit policy for citizens of fellow ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member countries, reported Xinhua, quoting the Ministry of Law and Human Rights on Tuesday.

“With this new policy, foreigners from nine other ASEAN countries are able to enter with visa-free visits,“ said Director of Immigration Traffic Amran Aris.

People from these Southeast Asian countries are only required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination and a negative polymerase chain reaction test (PCR) taken 48 hours prior to arrival, and use the PeduliLindungi test and track app on their mobile phone. They are no longer required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival as long as they pass a temperature check.

International airports in Yogyakarta, Makassar, Medan and Pekanbaru have reopened.-Bernama