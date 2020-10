BATU GAJAH: The body of an Indonesian woman, believed to have died while giving birth was found at a hut in Jalan Parit, Kampung Piandang in Pusing, here, yesterday afternoon.

Batu Gajah district police chief, ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the body of Yanti Abas, 35, and her newborn baby boy lying next to her alive were found by the public before alerting the police at 6.35 pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the baby with his umbilical cord severed and the victim’s body covered with a blanket, and she was believed to have died five hours earlier.

“The forensic team found no criminal elements at the scene and on the victim’s body. Police believe that there was another person present during the birth,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Adnan said police did not find any witness at the scene to assist in the investigation and the victim’s body was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

“The baby boy was handed over to Batu Gajah Hospital for further examination,” he said, adding that police had informed the Indonesian embassy and Interpol for the purpose of repatriation.

The case has been classified as sudden death, but police will continue with the investigation including tracing the victim’s husband or next-of-kin. — Bernama