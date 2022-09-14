Indriver company operating with expired business licence raided

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) enforcement unit raided a company processing Indriver applications on Sept 7, for operating with a business licence that had expired.

JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim (pix) in a statement today said the action carried out by the JPJ was under Section 12A of the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) 2010.

Action taken under Section 12A (1)(8) of the Act can result in a fine of up to RM500,000 or jail not more than three years or both if found guilty.

The JPJ also seized several computers and other promotional materials and equipment from the company for further investigations.

Zailani also advised companies that aspire to carry out business activities that deal with the department, including processing Indriver or e-hailing applications, to register with APAD or the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (LPKP) and obtain the relevant licence.

“Members of the public and passengers who use e-hailing services must make sure applications that they use are licensed, to make sure passengers will be protected by insurance when usingsuch services,“ he said.

He added that JPJ would continue to monitor operators of services like e-hailing to ensure such companies that provide services adhere to the regulations and licensing requirements.-Bernama