inDriver launches services in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: inDriver, the international ride-hailing service with over 100 million users worldwide, has launched its services in popular tourist destination Langkawi.

Director of ride-hailing for Asia Pacific, Roman Ermoshin said as Langkawi is a premier tourist destination, the company expects the demand for ride-hailing services to increase, in line with the anticipated influx of both domestic and international tourists to the beautiful island.

“With our arrival in Langkawi, visitors and local residents can look forward to enjoying quality, affordable and convenient ride-hailing services for their mobility needs,” he said in a statement today.

He said inDriver’s unique model Real-Time Deals, which allows users to determine and negotiate the fare for a ride, has made it a popular ride-hailing alternative for Malaysians, especially given the increasing demand and prices of transportation services.

This feature also allows users to get ride-hailing services at more affordable rates at any time of the day.

He said inDriver makes it possible for users to get an affordable ride by first making an offer through the app where nearby drivers will receive the offer and have the option to either accept or decline it, or negotiate for a more preferable fare.

“Passengers may then be presented with multiple counter-offers, and can choose the ride that fits their preferences based on fare, estimated time of arrival, vehicle model and driver’s rating,” he said.

In terms of safety measures, Ermoshin said inDriver provides the option to share users’ GPS location and ride details in real-time with trusted contacts.

In addition, users can connect directly with customer support if they need assistance and in the event of an emergency, users can connect with local law enforcement agencies through a dedicated emergency button.

Currently, over 250 drivers who have registered with inDriver are available in Langkawi and drivers also can enjoy a zero service fee for a limited time, giving them the opportunity to test the benefits of the platform free of charge.

The inDriver app is available for download for free from the Google Play Store, Apple AppStore and Huawei AppGallery.-Bernama