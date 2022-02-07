Industries must keep up Covid-19 prevention to avoid shutdown: Azmin

TANGKAK: Companies and industries are reminded to continue with Covid-19 prevention measures in the workplace as recommended by the Ministry of Health, to ensure that the sector continues to operate even as the country grapples with the Omicron wave.

Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the Safe@Work initiative should remain in place to avoid disruption of company operations and reduce the impact on productivity when there are positive Covid-19 cases.

“Safe@Work is to create a ‘bubble’ in the accommodation of (factory) workers ... if there is a new case, there is no need for us to close the entire facility (dormitory). Instead workers will be segregated and given appropriate treatment; this will ensure business activities can continue.

“We also encourage companies and industries to continue inspections and tests regularly so that the employees present are healthy and there are no situations where we have to close operations,“ he told reporters after visiting the STMicroelectronics Sdn Bhd plant here today.

He said this when asked about the strategy of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry to face the Omicron wave.

Commenting further, Azmin acknowledged that the temporary closure of the industrial sector following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (PKP) two years ago not only had an impact on the country’s economy but also globally as Malaysia was among the main suppliers of several chains.

“This proves that Malaysia’s role is very important. While we want to check the Covid-19 spread, we also want to ensure economic health is protected. It’s the responsibility of the government and the private sector to work together to curb the spread of the disease,“ he said.-Bernama