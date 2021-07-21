Industry working group to finalise FNP implementation: MCMC

PUTRAJAYA: An Industry Working Group (IWG) will be set up to finalise details on the implementation of Fixed Line Number Portability (FNP) in the country, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

FNP refers to the ability of fixed-line service customers to maintain an existing number when switching locations or to another service provider.

MCMC, in a statement today, said it saw the need to allow IWG to set a suitable FNP implementation timeline to enable consumers to enjoy FNP as soon as possible.

This follows a 59-page public consultation report on the implementation of FNP in Malaysia, issued on July 16, which among others summarised the findings of the consultation and MCMC’s decision based on the feedback received.

The report is divided into five sections, namely international benchmarks, technical aspects of FNP, FNP implementation costs, aspects of FNP procedures and subsequent steps.

According to MCMC, a public consultation session enabled it to formulate the next steps on FNP and fixed numbering policy in the country.

“MCMC expects the implementation of FNP will create a more competitive fixed-line service market for service providers to invest in expanding the fixed service network and providing better services,“ it said.

The full report on FNP can be accessed at https://www.mcmc.gov.my/skmmgovmy/media/General/pdf/PublicConsultation-Report-Implementation-of-FNP-in-Malaysia.PDF -Bernama