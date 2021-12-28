Infectious diseases detected among Kelantan flood evacuees

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan recorded 223 cases of infectious diseases among flood victims in five districts during the first wave of the floods.

State health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said all the cases were detected during health screenings carried out at over 50 relief centres in Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Jeli and Pasir Mas between Dec 17 and 26.

“Skin infection topped the list of the communicable diseases recorded among flood victims with 95 cases, followed by upper respiratory tract infection (79) and food poisoning or acute gastroenteritis (11), asymptomatic fever (eight),” he told reporters when met at his office here today.

Dr Zaini also reminded the public to consume clean water and food to avoid being infected with leptospirosis, cholera, typhoid and food poisoning during the floods.-Bernama