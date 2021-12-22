Inflation picks up, November CPI 3.3% higher on-year

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index in November 2021 rose 3.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 124.0 from 120.0 in the corresponding month of the previous year, influenced by increases in various items, especially in food & non-alcoholic beverages, transport & housing, and water, electricity, gas & other fuels.

The significant increase was attributed to higher prices of raw materials for cooking, according to the latest figures issued by the Statistics Department (DOSM).

The price of chicken, the largest component of meat and the main source of protein for Malaysians, increased by 16.7% as a result of costlier feed for animals globally. Prices of fish, which is also a popular source of protein among Malaysian households, especially the B40, went up as well. In November, the average price of Indian mackerel was RM15.57 compared with RM14.68 a year ago. Milk, cheese & eggs and vegetable prices increased 4.2% and 3.4% respectively.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin highlighted that the country’s average inflation rate between 2011 and 2021 stood at 1.6%, during which the highest increase of 4.9% was recorded in April 2017.

DOSM noted that 2021’s monthly inflation rate is higher than the long-term average inflation as a result of rising prices of various goods since March (1.7%) and spiked to 4.7% in the following month.

The latest figures indicated that fuel price increase remained high at 27.6% and electricity costs rose 34.6% after the discount was discontinued in September 2021.

“Although there was a significant increase in transport, food and electricity, diversification of households’ spending in Malaysia and the various changes in prices of certain goods (moderately increase, unchanged and decline), have indirectly helped ease the current inflation rate,” said the chief statistician.

Categories that remained unchanged included communication services, education fees and toll charges. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear (-0.4%) and vitamins (-1.7%) were among the goods that saw lower prices.

In terms of CPI by states, all showed increases and nine surpassed the national CPI jump of 3.3%. The highest increase was recorded by Terengganu (4.3%), while Sarawak (2.7%), Sabah & Labuan (2.4%) and Kuala Lumpur (2.4%) were the three states/territories with the lowest increase in CPI.

Core inflation registered an increase of 0.9% y-o-y in November 2021, contributed mainly by the furnishings, household equipment & routine household maintenance group with a 2.6% jump.

Uzir said a higher inflation rate was inevitable and was in line with rising global fuel and food prices. He pointed out the United States saw an inflation rate of 6.8% in November, the highest since June 1982. This increase was driven mainly by the increase in energy costs which recorded the highest increase of 33.3%. The eurozone recorded a significant increase in inflation of 4.9% y-o-y in November 2021 and was the highest rate since July 1991. Inflation in the South Korea rose to a nearly 10 years high of 3.7% due to rising fuel costs which led to an increase in the transportation group of 12.9%. In addition, stronger demand as a result of the reopening of both domestic and global economies also drove prices higher.

“Inflation is expected to keep increasing due to the global prices of fuel, food and construction related material such as steel. However, it may be stabilised by the implementation of The Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Scheme for 12 food items which took effect on Dec 7 to 31, 2021.”

UOB Global Economics & Markets Research said in view of more persistent inflation and second-round effects following supply chain bottlenecks, post-pandemic labour shortages, and global energy supply crunch, it revised up its inflation forecast to 3.0% for 2022 (versus 2.5% previously).

“Other key upside risks to the headline inflation outlook could come from the government’s decision on subsidies and electricity tariffs that could have potential knock-on effects on prices of other CPI components. We are also anticipating a weaker ringgit with US dollar/ringgit projected to reach 4.28 by mid-2022 (see link) that could intensify import cost pressures.”

UOB added that the government is considering non-monetary measures to stem the rise in prices particularly for food including using wholesale cooperatives to increase goods supplies at lower prices, subsidies to farmers, and increasing importing supplies from neighbouring countries.

“Despite upside price pressures, we maintain our view for the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) to rise by 25bps to 2.00% in H2’22 given lingering downside risks to growth and pandemic uncertainties related to Omicron risks.”

Bank Negara Malaysia left the OPR unchanged at 1.75% for an eighth straight meeting on Nov 3 and signalled caution to avoid a “premature withdrawal of policy support” despite signs of economic recovery and global central banks embarking on monetary policy normalisation. The next scheduled monetary policy decision is on Jan 20, 2022.