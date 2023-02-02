Influencer ‘fatinamyralee’ probed for alleged racial slur in TikTok video at AR Rahman concert

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper on influencer ‘fatinamyralee’ who is alleged of making a racial slur at a concert at Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil here on Saturday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said yesterday, police received a report in connection with a viral clip related to the racial slur.

He said the investigation would be conducted under Section 504 of the Penal Code, which is intentionally insulting with the intention of causing a breach of the peace.

It will also be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which is the improper use of network facilities or network services.

“Until now we have taken witnesses’ statements and a detailed investigation is being carried out regarding this incident.

“The police advise the public not to make any speculation, assumptions or opinions that may cause confusion, annoyance and public disorder,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Zam Halim urged members of the public to contact the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station if they had any information regarding the incident. -Bernama