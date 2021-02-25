‘Influencers’ to be vaccinated are head of clinical depts - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today clarified that the so-called influencers that will be vaccinated tomorrow are head of clinical departments at the Serdang Hospital.

Referring to a media report, he said vaccination of the heads of clinical departments is being done to encourage their staff frontliners to have the vaccines.

“There will be no cutting queues and no non-medical influencers to be included including from admin (administration) staff,“ he said on his official Twitter account here today.

Earlier today, a portal reported that Serdang Hospital’s management planned to include influencers in the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine recipients tomorrow which raised concern among various parties.

In a separate tweet, Dr Noor Hisham said in phase 1, the top priority is to vaccinate all Covid-19 vaccinators, followed by staff managing or exposed to Covid-19 patients such as cleaners.

“Even our MOH (Ministry of Health) Headquarters staff involved in the vaccine task force and Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) are not included in phase 1. Please wait for your turn,” he said.

In a separate statement issued, Dr Noor Hisham said the report titled ‘Plan to vaccinate influencers, administrators first leaves frontliners puzzled’ was inaccurate, and reminded media organisations to be cautious and to only report verified facts.

“The MOH hopes inaccurate news such as this can be dealt with by the relevant parties to prevent misunderstanding among the public,” he said. — Bernama