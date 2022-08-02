Infodemic needs to be managed systemically during health emergencies: Health Deputy DG

SHAH ALAM: The infodemic situation needs to be managed systematically to reduce its impact on health behaviours during health emergencies, said Health deputy director-general (Public Health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli.

She said an infodemic is a situation whereby there is too much information including false or misleading information in digital and physical environments during a disease outbreak.

“An infodemic causes confusion and risk-taking behaviours that can harm health. It also leads to mistrust in health authorities and undermines the public health response,” said she in a video that was broadcast at the 7th Asia Pacific Conference on Public Health 2022 here today.

Dr Norhayati said an infodemic can intensify or lengthen outbreaks when people were unsure about what they need to do to protect their health and the people around them.

“With growing digitisation, an expansion of social media and internet use-information can spread more rapidly. This becomes a double edge sword where information voids can be filled quickly but harmful messages can be amplified at a speed,” she added.

Dr Norhayati said the case of the Covid-19 pandemic shows the critical impact of this new information environment.

“It is the first true social media infodemic since during this time social media has become the main source of information and an ultimate channel for communication and interaction.

“It may be useful to think that misinformation and disinformation spreading through social media in the same way as viruses,” she said.

She said infodemic management aims to enable good health practices through activities including listening to community concerns and questions; promoting understanding of risk and health expert advice; building resilience to misinformation and engaging as well as empowering communities to take positive action.-Bernama