Initiative to put innovation in digital economy mainstream will be launched: Rafizi

PUTRAJAYA: An initiative to put innovation into the mainstream of the digital economy among the people will be launched soon, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (pix).

Without disclosing details, he said the initiative has been carried out with the cooperation between the Economy Ministry and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) since two months ago.

“We have a good framework in terms of how (we want) to enhance the digital economy but usually when we talk about framework or policies, a lot of focus is being given to financial issues, aid and so on.

“But we also have a challenge that needs to be dealt with well, that is the level of innovation in the economy as the digital economy needs a high level of innovation,” he told reporters after attending a meeting with the Economy Ministry’s staff here, today.

Earlier in his speech, Rafizi urged the ministry’s staff to ensure that the Energy Transition Roadmap could be finalised within three months.

“Our team has a heavy task to ensure that the plan can be completed in three months. This not only involves environmental issues or zero emission but also the major goal of this energy transition is to guarantee the continuity of energy supply,” he said. -Bernama