Initiatives to assist hotel operators should continue: Terengganu MAH

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Terengganu Chapter hopes that the government will continue implementing several initiatives until June 2022 to ensure the survival of the industry in facing the post-Covid-19 challenges.

Its chairman Suaibah Harun said among the assistance needed by hotel operators were the Wage Subsidy Programme, discounts on electricity and water bills and sewerage system, as well as improvement on the tax system in the tourism industry.

“Hotel operators sincerely hope that the government continues the Wage Subsidy Programme to help employers retain the same number of employees at their respective premises.

“This initiative should be continued at least until June 2022 or when the international borders are reopened,” she said when met by reporters last night.

To date, there are 36 hotels registered with Terengganu MAH.

In addition, Suaibah said hotel operators hoped that the government could negotiate with utility service providers such as Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd and Indah Water Konsortium to provide discounts to them.

“Our operations which have been badly affected are also burdened with utility expenses while the companies are still reporting huge profits. Therefore, we hope the discounts could assist us in the recovery process to resume our operations,” she said.

Suaibah, who is also Primula Beach Hotel general manager, said Terengganu MAH hoped that the government could review some aspects of taxation, especially digital tax for online travel agents such as Booking and Agoda which continued to increase commission rates without any monitoring.

“Starting with a commission of just six per cent, these online travel agents are slowly increasing the rate up to 30 per cent.

“We agree that their worldwide customer access greatly helps the arrival of tourists to the hotel, however, there need to be a ceiling on the commission taken. Terengganu MAH really hopes the government will intervene in this matter,” she said.

The association also hoped that the government would continue with the tourism tax exemption until 2023 as well as the sales and service tax (SST) exemption for rooms and food until June 2022.-Bernama