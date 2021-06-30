Injured Williams withdraws from Wimbledon while Federer survives

LONDON: American veteran Serena Williams(pix) had to retire midway in her first round match after injuring her leg due to a slippery centre court at the Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.

Earlier on the same court, Xinhua reported, Swiss great Roger Federer received a win without fighting to the end as his first-round opponent Adrian Mannarino injured his knee after a slip.

Williams, 39, arrived in London to chase her 24th Grand Slam title in the women's singles but played for only 34 minutes of her opening match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich before a tearful withdrawal.

Williams and Sasnovich both broke once and tied 3-3 before the seventh game. Then the seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams slipped and could not go back to the match.

“I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on the center court so meaningful,“ read a statement released by Williams. “Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on - and off - the court meant the world to me.”

Federer admitted that he also felt the court was more slippery under the roof. “You do have to move very, very carefully out there. If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down.”

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was cautious enough that he said he only had one tiny slip while doing a serve and volley, but his French opponent suffered a fall in the fourth set and had to retire one point into the fifth set.

Also in the men's singles, the second seed Daniil Medvedev from Russia and the fourth seed Alexander Zverev both reached the second round.

Women's singles world No 1 Ashleigh Barty needed three sets to see off Spanish veteran Carla Navarro, who made an inspiring return after fighting cancer. -Bernama