Inmate’s death: Sabah police awaiting full post-mortem report

KOTA KINABALU: Police are awaiting the full post-mortem report to complete the investigations into the death of an inmate at the Kepayan Prison here on Oct 4.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said all suspects were still being remanded to facilitate investigations.

Two prison wardens at the Kepayan Prison were detained on Tuesday after eight of their colleagues had their remand extended for another week following the death of the 36-year-old inmate.

The victim, who was jailed for drug-related offence, was found unconscious in his cell.