Insight into electric buses

VOLVO BUSES hosted the “Insights into Electric Buses” conference in Putrajaya last week.

Graced by the Ministry of Transport and The Swedish Embassy, the ambition of the conference was to grow awareness, share knowledge and drive insights into successful electric bus adaptation and eventually

contribute to building a sustainable electromobility road map in Malaysia.

Attended by over 80 delegates from public transport operators, government agencies and various institutional outlets, the conference drew on the knowledge and expertise of Volvo Buses’ electromobility

experts, the experience, and findings from pioneering operators as well as the learnings and reflections from charging infrastructure partners.

With specially invited subject matter experts from Australia, Sweden and Singapore, the conference addressed key considerations for electric buses’ operation and maintenance, charging infrastructure set up and energy system storage management, paving a concrete road map for emerging market’s adaptation of electric buses.

“I am pleased to witness the initiative from Volvo Buses and their passion in sharing the experience in electromobility from other markets. Malaysia via its National Transport Policy 2019-2030 is committed towards realising the greener environment ambition and electrifying the public transport system is an important footstep towards our objective and ambition on sustainability,” said Datuk Isham bin Ishak, Secretary General from Ministry Of Transport.

The programme also included a panel discussion on “Moving towards electromobility in emerging markets” which aimed to discuss and

exchange ideas, experiences, and opportunities to identify a suitable way moving towards a sustainable electromobility journey in Malaysia.

“Volvo Buses is extremely proud to host and organise this insightful conference, contributing to the continued development of a successful and sustainable public transportation system in Malaysia,” said David Mead, Vice President of Volvo Buses Region Asia Pacific.

“Volvo has immense experience in electromobility. In Sweden we delivered 145 fully electric buses to the Gothenburg city and in Asia

Pacific, we were the first to introduce the self-charging electric buses in Singapore and last year we launched Volvo BZL fully electric chassis in Australia.

“We are determined to be the most desired and successful provider of

sustainable people transport solutions. It is this vision that led Volvo to the forefront in understanding people transport, leveraging vehicle knowledge, technology, connectivity and data to develop and deliver innovative solutions and business models to the benefit of society and driving quality of life.”