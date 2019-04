KUALA LUMUR: The Chinese authorities will start inspecting local durian farms and orchards later this month as Malaysia plans to go big with durian tourism said Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Sim Tze Tzin said.

He said the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) has agreed start inspections at facilities and durian orchards in Malaysia following the latest meeting in February.

The GACC is expected to conduct the inspection of the first batch from April 21 to 27, Sim said.

“Our ministry would look into various initiatives to boost durian tourism to attract fans of the king of fruits from all over the world,“ Sim told Dewan Rakyat today.

Sim was responding to a question from Lim Lip Eng (DAP-Kepong) during Question Time about the status of exporting frozen durians to China.

Exporters must register with the Agriculture Department, obtain good management practice (GMP) certification from the ministry, observe good agriculture practices and integrated pest management in their farms, fix nets to prevent durians from dropping onto the ground during harvesting, and meet the freezing conditions for the fruits.

He said 67 durian farms have registered with and applied to the ministry to export whole durians to China.

“Meanwhile, 18 processing plants have also applied but only five have been granted GMP certificates by the ministry so far. These will be inspected by GACC.”

Asked to comment on a company run by a senior civil servant to monopolise the export of durians to China, Sim said that was perhaps an old practice by the previous government to “benefit certain cronies”.

“Whether Pakatan, Barisan Nasional, or any party, if they are orchard owners, it is open to all,“ he said.

Previously, Malaysia only exported durians in pulp and paste forms to China.

Both countries signed a protocol to enable the export of the whole fruit last August.