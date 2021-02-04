Instant closure of business premises, stiffer legal action to break Covid-19 chain - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Immediate closure of business premises and stiffer legal action against the operators who fail to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) are among the measures to be implemented by the government to break the Covid-19 chain, says Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said these were among the amendments to be made to the Prevention and Control of Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) being studied by the Emergency Management Technical Committee to enable faster and sterner action to be taken.

“Compliance with the SOP at the workplace, workers’ places of accommodation, business premises and factories is important for us to break the Covid-19 chain.

“Enforcement action must be stepped up to ensure adherence to the SOP.

“Hence, the Emergency Management Technical Committee is studying the provisions in Act 342 for six amendments to be made to the act,” he said in a 40-minute special broadcast by the major television stations.

More to come. — Bernama