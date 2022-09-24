Instant noodles, sweetened creamer in hot demand at Paloh JMKM

GUA MUSANG: In addition to eggs, rice and chicken, sweetened creamer, evaporated milk and instant noodles were among the ‘hot’ items at the Paloh state constituency level Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sale Programme (JMKM) in Chiku 3 here today.

‘Kedai Runcit Kak Ida’ owner, Fatimah Mohamad said customers grabbed the items following a 20 per cent discount offered under the programme.

“For today, I have 200 chickens, about 400 bags of five-kilogramme rice and 10 kg of special rice for the two-day sale programme starting today,“ she said.

“However, I only got about 100 trays of grade A and C eggs. All of them were sold within 15 minutes after we opened for business this morning,“ the 47-year-old trader told Bernama.

A 51-year-old customer, Roslina Yusof, said she was using the opportunity to buy a month's supply as it was her first time participating in such a programme.

“I saw many shopping so I did not want to miss the opportunity to stock up on my supply of Milo, biscuits, instant noodles, soap, rice and other items at a cheaper price,“ she added.

Suriawaty Mat Sohor, 41, said she attended the JMKM programme to reduce her expenses.

“We know that the cost of living is high. With this sale, I can save a lot on dry and wet products like chicken, milk and Milo,“ she said.

Eklima Mahyuddin, 37, said she was very happy with the government's efforts to reduce the burden of the people.

“There is a big difference between the prices of goods sold today and those on normal days. This is the second time I am participating in this JMKM because it has a great impact on my weekly expenditure and if possible, it should be continued,“ she added.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, the same programme is being held at 23 locations in Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi, Pontian, Kluang, and Mersing from today until tomorrow.

Checks by Bernama at Mydin Hypermarket in Taman Rinting here found that the public started shopping as early as 10 am.

One shopper, Nor Lina Thammili, 47, said the government’s initiatives were commendable, but she hoped there would be more publicity on such programmes.

Sharing similar sentiments, 52-year-old Hayati Mohamad, who runs a food stall in Nusa Damai, said essentials such as flour, cooking oil and chicken should be sold at special prices as this would assist traders like her to maintain food prices.-Bernama