Instil fighting spirit of warriors, love for country: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today urged Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) to instil the fighting spirit of warriors and love for the country in conjunction with the Warriors’ Day celebration this year.

In a post on his Facebook page, he also reminded Malaysians about the struggle and sacrifices made by these warriors in defending the country’s sovereignty.

“On July 31, we celebrate Warriors’ Day to commemorate the nation’s soldiers and to remember the services of all security forces, whether military or police, before and after our country’s independence.

“Their fighting spirit is so great that they are willing to sacrifice their lives for their beloved homeland. Happy Warriors’ Day 2022,” he said.-Bernama