Insulting PWD: 'Kak long' must apologise, do charity activities as lesson

KUALA LUMPUR: An individual known as 'Kak Long', who mocked the persons with disabilities (PwD) community in a viral video, should make a public apology and do charity activities to serve as a lesson, said Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi(pix).

Ras Adiba, who is also Senate representative for PwDs, in a statement today, said that mimicking a disabled person, to create content and become famous on social media, was uncalled for.

“I hope that all parties can maintain sensitivity and respect for PwDs. This is not the first time such an incident has happened, in fact, lately, there have been several incidences (of making fun of the disabled) occurring.

“The weak enforcement of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 has caused many out there to continue to ridicule and discriminate against the disabled community,” she said.

Kak Long, or Kak Long 7E, whose real name is Wan Nor Baizura, was accused of insulting and belittling the PwD community when she deliberately posted a video mimicking the disabled on social media recently.

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba is also of the view that the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) needs to expedite the amendment of the act by emphasising the protection and safety of the group through law enforcement.

The president of OKU Sentral also called on all disabled associations and organisations to lodge a police report against the individual, so that action can be taken in accordance with the law.

This is because, Ras Adiba said, the act of physically insulting a person verbally or online is classified as a crime under Section 233 (1) (b) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

“I request the government to amend Act 588 and Section 509 of the Penal Code by inserting heavier punishments to prevent actions that humiliate people, especially the disabled, from occurring.

“We need to make sure that (insulting the disabled) is not something that people should make fun of. We have feelings, we have needs and dignity so this must be stopped,” she said.

Meanwhile, in KUALA TERENGGANU, the Persatuan Pembangunan Orang Kurang Upaya Anggota Terengganu (POKUAT) has urged the authorities to take stern action against Kak Long 7E, who is alleged to have insulted the PwD community.

Its president, Fakruddin Zakaria, said that 16 POKUAT members had lodged a police report at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters (IPD) here, at 9.58 am today, to enable the authorities to conduct an investigation and take action against the woman.

“Before this PwD viral video, she (Kak Long 7E) had also uploaded another sensational video on social media, then made a public apology after being severely criticised, but it didn’t seem to be enough for her from repeating the similar mistake. Therefore, stricter action must be taken,” he said, when met by reporters at the Kuala Terengganu IPD here today.

He said that the police report was lodged so that the government would open its eyes, and that it was time to introduce a law that allows punishment to be imposed on any individual who insults the disabled, either in actions or speech.

“We also hoped that Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (president of OKU Sentral), the Social Welfare Department and the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia take this matter seriously, and that the appropriate law can be introduced,” he said.-Bernama