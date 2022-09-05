Intangible benefits of volunteerism

PETALING JAYA: Most people have little time to serve as a volunteer, although it is an important component of social consciousness.

One of the better-known benefits of volunteering is the impact on the community. Unpaid volunteers are often the glue that holds a community together.

To quote Sir Winston Churchill, we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.

Tunku Abdul Rahman University College Johor Department of Social Science and Hospitality senior lecturer Dr Nina Toh said civic consciousness and volunteerism (CCV) are important because it advocates awareness of doing good deeds and teaches empathy for the less-privileged.

“Volunteerism also helps make our society a better one. It is not only about the awareness of one’s civic role in society but also about the relationship between the individual and the community, state or nation.

“MPU2312 Civic Consciousness and Volunteerism is a local university compulsory course for both Malaysian and foreign undergraduates. It falls under the U4 component, which emphasises co-curriculum or community service.

“In MPU U4, students are required to organise an outside-the-classroom activity or project that will be monitored and verified by the lecturer. Planned projects must require the application of students’ soft skills,” she said.

“These are authentic surviving skills they need when they venture into society soon. CCV is not merely a course that ends in one semester, but a lifelong journey for them to figure out how they can play their role in society.”

Toh added that for civic consciousness to be strong enough to create a positive change in a person, it has to reach the level of the unconscious mind, and the altruistic act of a civic conscious person is spontaneous, and not one that is carried out by the person after reminding himself to do so.

“CCV benefits youths by teaching them altruism, carrying out civic responsibility, gives them valuable learning experiences and promotes the fundamental values of humanity. Our mind is like a garden where we plant the seeds of a positive mindset and constructive thoughts.”

According to a study by the Corporation for National and Community Service, volunteering is associated with 27% higher odds of employment and employers are 82% more likely to choose a candidate with volunteering experience and 85% more likely to overlook resume flaws when the candidate’s profile includes volunteer experience.

The study also found that students who enter the workforce with volunteer experience were not only boosting their resumes but were effectively standing out among other potential (and equally qualified) candidates.

Studies have also found that CCV helps students develop skills and gain real-world experience and practice important habits related to leadership, problem-solving and time management.

It has also been proven to help students make connections, allow them to explore career paths and lead more balanced lives. As the study noted, extra-curricular activities such as volunteer work can help participants improve their emotional well-being.

Several other studies have also noted the mental and physical health benefits of volunteerism, while participating in community service encourages college students to be socially-minded.