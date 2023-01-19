Integrity, good governance key pillar of govt: Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The emphasis on integrity and good governance in the administration of an organisation is among the key pillars of the government, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

As such, the government would not compromise with any form of corruption and irregularities, especially when the country was in the reform and renewal phase, he said.

He said the practice of transparency and accountability could ensure the prosperity and well-being of the country and the people.

“The present government is also committed to instilling the values of integrity and good governance within the framework of the community. These two components complement each other.

“A lack of one of them will lead to a disruption of the management ecosystem of an organisation, a company and country,” he said at the Integrity, Governance and Anti-Corruption (AIGA) 2022 Awards presentation ceremony at the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) here yesterday.

Fadillah urged members of the civil service, industries and society to change their management approach to be in line with the culture of good governance being emphasised by the government, namely accountability, transparency and integrity.

“This is because the country will not be able to move further if the public and private sectors and the whole community do not work together in efforts to enhance integrity and firmly reject corruption in Malaysia,” he said.

He said a high level of integrity and the total rejection of corruption could only be achieved if all parties played their role and did not give any room for this problem to spread.

Fadillah, who is also Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, asked corporate organisations to be similarly committed in instilling values of integrity and good governance by strengthening their internal control systems and supporting activities to fight corruption.

He said a combination of integrity and good governance could boost the productivity of a company and drive sustainable economic growth.

He said integrity was not limited to checking corrupt acts but included adopting an excellent work culture.

Meanwhile, he said the role and function of IIM would continue to be strengthened in line with the country’s needs, as decided at the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) meeting on Sept 19 last year regarding a re-evaluation of the institute’s direction.

On the AIGA 2022, Fadillah hoped it would spark efforts to create a new benchmark for enhancing integrity, good governance and anti-corruption efforts in the public and private sectors.

At the ceremony, Padi Beras Nasional Berhad (BERNAS) was conferred the AIGA Platinum Award 2022 while the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Johor Port Berhad, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Northport Berhad won the main Gold Award. -Bernama