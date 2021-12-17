Intel's expansion a boost to Penang's robust industrial ecosystem

GEORGE TOWN: Intel Corporation’s decision to deepen its roots in Penang following its five decades of history here is a testament to the state’s robust industrial ecosystem, well-developed infrastructure, availability of skilled workforce as well as liveability stature.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Intel, being one of the eight pioneer investors that sparked the development of a robust ecosystem of ancillary industries in Penang, has established strong linkages with the domestic economy and held a fundamental role in anchoring Penang’s position as an advanced manufacturing hub.

“Today, I am pleased to share that Intel will be expanding its operation in Malaysia, investing over RM30 billion over the next 10 years across Intel’s sites in Penang and Kulim.

“This investment project focuses on the expansion of Intel’s assembly test manufacturing and the buildout of (tool and) die preparation capability with the addition of advanced packaging capabilities to Intel’s operation in Malaysia and is expected to create over 4,000 job opportunities,” he said at the ground-breaking ceremony here today.

Chow said the new facility in Bayan Lepas Free Trade Zone (FTZ) 3 is expected to begin production in early 2024.

He said Intel selected Penang as their first offshore assembly plant in 1972, having started off with a US$1.6 million investment and 100 employees and has then further deepened its roots in the state in addition to moving the needle in elevating Penang’s stance on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda.

Chow said Penang is particularly proud to house Intel’s largest solar farm outside of the United States, harnessing solar energy to diversify energy supply from natural gas and coal sources, which helps in reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

“The state will stay committed to forging ahead and continue to work closely with the federal government, especially MITI and MIDA in our investment promotion strategies. Together, we can propel Penang to greater heights for the next 50 years and beyond.

“With InvestPenang as the facilitator, the state government will ensure smooth implementation of Intel’s expansion in Penang, via unwavering support from the state machinery. The state has been working closely with Intel’s local team and we will continue to maintain this long-standing relationship in years to come,” he added.-Bernama