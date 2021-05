KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to administer Covid-19 vaccine to frontline personnel, including media practitioners and their families, should be intensified, said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

He said this was because there were some workers in the frontliner category who have yet to receive their vaccine jabs.

“(The role) of frontliners is important. That is why the government and if possible, private companies, should provide all facilities and assistance to this group,” he said after officiating the handing over of Covid-19 prevention kits to frontliners’ households here, today.

The programme, organised by the World Society of Sports and Exercise Medicine (WSSEM), will distribute between 500 and 1,000 personal health kits, including face masks and hand sanitisers, to frontliners throughout the country.

For a start, the kits would be distributed to media practitioners who are always committed to providing news reports to the people of Malaysia.

Besides that, Zahidi said the Appreciation Message for Frontline Heroes programme would continue although Covid-19 infection in the country drops to a minimum level. — Bernama