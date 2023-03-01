Intensify usage of social media to promote Islam, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: The usage of social media such as Telegram and WhatsApp should be intensified as another platform to preach and share Islamic ideas, especially to the new generation, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said with the advancement in communication technology, physical distance was no longer a barrier to instant connection and this should provide ample opportunities to further promote Islamic values.

“It is no longer abnormal that we have to adopt and adapt (new technology). I believe within a few years from now, we will be using hologram, which is a futuristic method of displaying an image using light to form a 3D object, and I had that experience in Korea (during a recent visit),” he said.

When opening the Regional Islamic Da’wah Council of Southeast Asia and the Pacific (RISEAP) 19th General Assembly here today, he said even the recent RISEAP regional exco meeting was conducted online via zoom.

According to him, with the continuity of excellent governance, RISEAP will be able to expand its reach beyond the current 24 member countries and increase its membership in the years to come.

“There are many opportunities for people from different religions to come together and raise mutual understanding. It requires confidence and openness to reach out and take the step that will bring us together by promoting interfaith understanding and working closely with other religious groups,” Abang Johari added.

RISEAP was formed on Nov 11, 1980 with the aim of bringing together Muslim-minority countries in the region.

Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, served as its first president and the current president is Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, who succeeded Tunku Abdul Rahman in 1988.-Bernama