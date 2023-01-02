Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semi-finals

MILAN: Inter Milan set up a potential Italian Cup semi-final clash with arch rivals Juventus after the holders saw off Atalanta 1-0 on Tuesday.

Matteo Darmian struck the only goal 11 minutes after half-time, his low strike across Juan Musso enough to put a tight quarter-final at the San Siro in Inter’s favour.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will take on either troubled Juve or Lazio in April’s two-legged semis, with the pair facing off in Turin on Thursday.

Inter beat Juve in last season’s final to claim their eighth Italian Cup.

The other side of the draw will be decided on Wednesday when Fiorentina host Torino and Roma welcome Cremonese to the Italian capital.

Inter came through a tough test with Atalanta who are a direct rival for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Milan Skriniar was dropped for the match, which was played just after the closure of the winter transfer window in Italy which left him at Inter until the summer.

Slovakia captain Skriniar will leave at the end of the season as a free agent for Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter’s attentions now turn to Sunday’s Serie A derby with AC Milan, whose league title defence has crumbled after a series of bad results culminating with last weekend’s 5-2 home hammering at the hands of Sassuolo.

Defending champions Milan have dropped to fifth with Inter now the closest challengers to league leaders Napoli, 13 points off the pace. -AFP