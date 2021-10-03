Inter-district crossing: Sabah folk relieved but remain mindful of SOPs

KOTA KINABALU: The lifting of the inter-district travel ban in six zones in Sabah from last Friday (Oct 1) has brought much relief to the people, but the relaxation given must not be taken lightly to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.

Kampung Pinahawon headman in Inanam, here, Mison Madamin said the permission given was generally lauded by the residents of Sabah but added that the possible repercussions must also be considered.

Mison, 58, said many urban residents are now expected to take the opportunity to return to their villages.

As such, he reminded them to take precautionary measures and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and other regulations set.

“We have seen many incidents of Covid-19 being spread in several villages prior to this caused by individuals from towns who returned home for holidays resulting in new clusters in their villages,” he told Bernama.

Permission for district crossing was only given to districts that achieved a 60 per cent full vaccination rate for adults.

The six zones were namely Zone 1, involving Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Ranau, Tuaran, Penampang, Putatan and Papar districts; while Zone 2 were Beaufort, Kuala Penyu and Sipitang districts.

Zone 3 involves the Kudat, Kota Marudu and Pitas districts; Zone 4 (Sandakan, Beluran, Kinabatangan and Tongod districts); Zone 5 (Tawau, Semporna, Lahad Datu and Kunak districts) while Zone 6 covers Keningau, Tambunan and Tenom districts.

Meanwhile, the Kinabatangan, Telupid, Tongod, Sandakan, Kalabakan, Tawau, Papar, Semporna and Nabawan districts were categorised as stand alone districts because they had not achieved the 60 per cent full vaccination rate among their adult population.

Construction company supervisor, Alex Kalidin, 38, a resident of Taman Gayang, Tuaran said the inter-district travel relaxation must be taken advantage of wisely and all quarters must avoid indulging in activities that flouted SOPs.

Jacklee Jakin, 30, from Kampung Gana-Gana, Ranau said the government’s decision to allow cross-district travel would facilitate those who had to cross districts for work purposes.

“I carry out various electrical work tasks and have many customers from outside the district especially in the Kota Kinabalu area. So I am thankful as now I can take jobs outside Ranau and boost my income for the family,” he said.

A shopping centre assistant supervisor here, Gilmor Esteban, 42, of Kampung Lapasan,Telipok, said the relaxation was much awaited because his family had long wanted to visit Kundasang in Ranau district. -Bernama