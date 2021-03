PETALING JAYA: Tourism sector operators in smaller states will not gain much from the easing of inter-district travel as their key earnings are from travellers from other states, according to the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH).

Its chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng said the recent relaxation on inter-district travel is a positive step forward but it will benefit operators in the bigger states more.

“Evidently there is pent-up demand for travel and staycations within individual states,” he said yesterday.

“Inter-district travel will benefit larger states where there are natural tourism attractions such as highlands, beaches and islands.”

While major profits still lie in interstate travel and eventually international arrivals, Yap said the recent launch of Malaysia’s Safe Travel portal, which is designed to facilitate the entry of business travellers into the country, is welcome.

It allows short-term business travellers, namely those not holding any passes and intend to stay in the country for 14 days or less, to be considered for exemption from mandatory quarantine, subject to the approval of the One Stop Centre Committee and adherence to strict standard operating procedures (SOP).

“At the same time, the lifting of the second movement control order presented opportunities for corporate and government agencies to organise meetings and events at hotels, as well as controlled social events.

“As of now there are already business events, activities and enquiries at some hotels indicating a positive outlook ahead.

“The hotel industry hopes for more support from ministries and agencies, and especially state governments and local councils.”

Universiti Putra Malaysia epidemiologist Assoc Prof Dr Malina Osman said the government is in a better position to lift restrictions on interstate travel after a year of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Improved SOP enforcement and the national vaccination programme will enable the country to open up state borders soon, she said.

“The introduction of electronic bracelets to enhance surveillance and a RM10,000 compound for those who violate SOP will enable us to better control infections when interstate travel is allowed.”