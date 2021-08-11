Inter terminate Nainggolan contract

MILAN: Radja Nainggolan (pix) has had his contract with Inter Milan terminated by mutual consent, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday, paving the way for the Belgian to join Cagliari.

The 33-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Cagliari, after spending the previous season there on a temporary deal, and is now widely expected to join the Sardinian side on a free transfer.

“FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Radja Nainggolan’s contract with the club has been terminated by mutual consent,” read a club statement.

Italian media reports say that Nainggolan agreed to a severance payment worth around €1.5 million.

Inter signed Nainggolan from AS Roma for an initial fee of €38m in June 2018, but he played only one full season for the club before being sent out on loan following coach Antonio Conte’s arrival in 2019.

The 30-cap Belgium international scored seven goals in 41 games for the Milanese club. – Reuters