Interior decorator charged with insulting Agong on Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR: An interior decorator was charged in the Ampang Sessions Court here today with uttering seditious words and making offensive communications against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on his Instagram social media page last year.

William Khor Wai Loon, 36, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob.

He was alleged to have uttered seditious words with the tendency to insult the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at a house in Taman Bukit Teratai, Ampang here at 3.31 am on Nov 20, 2022.

The charge, framed under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Sedition Act 1948, provides a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, upon conviction.

He also faced an alternative charge of making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications with the intent to offend others, through the Instagram application using the profile name “williamkhor87” at the same time and date.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year or both, if convicted, and may be further fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

The court allowed Khor bail of RM6,000 with one surety for both charges and also ordered him to report himself at a police station once a month and to not make any posting on the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Aiza Ali Raman prosecuted, while Khor was represented by lawyer Rajsurian Pillai.

Judge Wan Mohd Norisham set April 5 for mention for submission of documents. -Bernama