International community must identify tangible measures to address Islamophobic acts: Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: The international community must look beyond rhetoric and identify tangible measures to address prevailing conditions and attitude that promotes Islamophobic acts, says Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The minister in a statement in conjunction with the International Day to combat Islamophobia on March 15 (Wednesday), said Malaysia stands ready to contribute to efforts that effectively address Islamophobia and all acts of hatred and violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief.

“Islam is a religion of peace and its true teachings promote acceptance and appreciation of diversity. It is deplorable that in current times, Muslims are prevented from freely practising their religion and are subjected to violence because of their faith.

“Malaysia deeply regrets that suspicion, discrimination and outright hatred towards Muslims has risen to “epidemic proportions” as reported by the United Nations.

“Manifestation of Islamophobic acts feeds into extremism and terrorism. They undermine efforts towards peace and harmony of our world,” said Zambry in a statement.

He said Malaysia’s success in fostering peace, harmony and stability is grounded in its own experience as a multi-racial and multi-religious democracy, which has been further espoused in ‘Malaysia Madani or Civilisational Malaysia’. -Bernama