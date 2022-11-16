International poll: Harapan likely to win, Muhyiddin edges Anwar

PETALING JAYA: The 15th general election this Saturday is unlikely to produce a clear winner but will see Pakatan Harapan most likely winning the largest share of the votes at 35%, an international pollster said today.

The UK-based market research giant said its latest polling also showed that Perikatan Nasional is set to pick up 20% of the vote, with Barisan Nasional trailing with 17%.

According to YouGov, they surveyed 2,687 people, chosen through an “active sampling technique” by their “online panel”.

YouGov added PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was viewed positively by 33% of respondents, followed by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (29%) and caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (22%).

GE15 is set to see multi-corner fights involving all the major pacts—BN, PH, PN and GTA, especially in Peninsular Malaysia.